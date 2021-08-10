Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops One Day Volume of $503,649.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $503,649.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,468.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.85 or 0.06894552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.52 or 0.01296553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00361054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.00578127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00336407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00287817 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,608,537 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.