Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $3.53 on Friday. Quotient has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $358.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.32.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

