QV Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock opened at $328.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.