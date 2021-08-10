Ra Medical Systems (RMED) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.46. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 857.56% and a negative return on equity of 151.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

