Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) Insider Steven Formica Acquires 354,396 Shares

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) insider Steven Formica acquired 354,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,302.22 ($11,644.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.95.

About Ragnar Metals

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, and base metals projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Tullsta Nickel Project; and Gaddebo Nickel Project in the Bergslagen district of Sweden. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

