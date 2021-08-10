Raymond James Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,100.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNSWF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,116.67.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,620.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,524.85. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,003.35 and a 52-week high of $1,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

