Raymond James Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$182.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$182.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$193.20.

Shares of GSY opened at C$180.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$58.16 and a 1-year high of C$186.96.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.0193119 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at C$28,050,855.15. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17. Insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 over the last three months.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

