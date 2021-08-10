Raymond James Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $111.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.32.

Shares of YETI opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

