Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.