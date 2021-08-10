Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Masco by 1,284.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

