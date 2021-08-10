Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $284,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $363.08 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.82.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

