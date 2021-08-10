Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $296,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.