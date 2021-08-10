Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

