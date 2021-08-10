Raymond James Weighs in on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

INE stock opened at C$20.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

