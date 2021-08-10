RDA Financial Network Sells 197 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Target were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $131.25 and a 52 week high of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.65. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

