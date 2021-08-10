Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.