Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $21.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. 14,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,093. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.