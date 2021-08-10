Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DREUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.25 to C$17.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

DREUF traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

