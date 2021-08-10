Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for F5 Networks (FFIV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV):

7/28/2021 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. It is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

7/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $234.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $192.62 price target on the stock, down previously from $223.00.

7/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $206.39 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

7/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $206.39 price target on the stock, down previously from $252.00.

7/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $204.10 price target on the stock, down previously from $229.00.

7/27/2021 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

7/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/16/2021 – F5 Networks is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,944. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,372 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

