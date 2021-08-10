Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veoneer (VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

8/1/2021 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

7/26/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.15 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2021 – Veoneer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $31.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

7/23/2021 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

7/15/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Veoneer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

6/18/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

