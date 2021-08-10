Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently:

8/6/2021 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CMA traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.