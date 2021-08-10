Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

Equinox Gold (CVE: EQX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50.

8/6/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$15.50.

7/16/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$10.50.

7/16/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.75 to C$17.00.

7/16/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50.

6/23/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

6/22/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75.

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

