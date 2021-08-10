Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €43.50 ($51.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.70 ($47.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/23/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €43.50 ($51.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.70 ($47.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/8/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/1/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/30/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting €50.48 ($59.39). The stock had a trading volume of 127,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

