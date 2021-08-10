Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Cap Reaches $7.66 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $7.66 million and $106,391.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00155387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,479.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00815801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

