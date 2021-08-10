REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 221.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

RGNX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. 8,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

