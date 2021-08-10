Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $13.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $153.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.