Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

