Remme (REM) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $104,711.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Remme has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00854465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106271 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.