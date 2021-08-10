Renasant Bank Has $231,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,792,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

