Renasant Bank Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Renasant Bank trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.