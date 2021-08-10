Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $35.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Renasant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Renasant by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 93,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.