Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Rent-A-Center worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.