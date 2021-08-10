Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24.

Get Repay alerts:

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.