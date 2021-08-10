Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Repay stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 107.2% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth about $24,258,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 36.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

