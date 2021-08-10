Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CENT. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $48.55 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.10.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

