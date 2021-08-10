Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

MWA stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.