Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hologic (HOLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) recently:

8/3/2021 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hologic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/30/2021 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Hologic is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hologic registered growth in its organic revenues and Diagnostic revenues, led by Molecular Diagnostics arm in the last-reported fiscal second-quarter 2021. Continued strength in the Breast Health and GYN Surgical arms looks encouraging. Strength in Hologic’s COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled it to provide fiscal third-quarter outlook, instilling investor confidence. Expansion of both margins also augers well. On the flip side, Hologic exited fiscal 2021 second quarter with lower-than-expected results. Soft global revenues in the Skeletal Health arm are worrying. Uncertainty in Hologic's future sales of COVID-19 tests also raises our apprehension. Other issues like forex woes and tough competition persist. Over the past year, Hologic has underperformed its industry.”

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

