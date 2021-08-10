Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Lilly has some intriguing pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's that boost its growth potential beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for COVID-19 antibody cocktail drug. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

7/7/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $225.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $225.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lilly boasts a solid portfolio of new drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Lilly has some intriguing pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's that boost its growth potential beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for COVID-19 antibody cocktail drug. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. “

6/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $270.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $273.04. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,615,000 after buying an additional 57,769 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

