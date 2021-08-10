Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Retail Properties of America worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

