Reviewing DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) and DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DallasNews has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lee Enterprises and DallasNews, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lee Enterprises and DallasNews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Enterprises 2.05% -38.92% 0.83% DallasNews -3.95% -11.03% -4.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lee Enterprises and DallasNews’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Enterprises $618.00 million 0.26 -$3.11 million N/A N/A DallasNews $154.30 million 0.25 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than DallasNews.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of DallasNews shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats DallasNews on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management, as well as digital marketing services to small to medium businesses, including search engine marketing and social media. In addition, the company offers integrated digital publishing and content management solutions for creating, distributing, and monetizing multimedia content for daily and weekly newspapers, as well as universities, television stations, and niche publications. Further, it provides commercial printing services; distributes third party publications; and operates a digital marketing agency. Additionally, the company publishes 9 daily newspapers, and weekly newspapers and specialty publications. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1890 and is based in Davenport, Iowa.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

