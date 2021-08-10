Reviewing NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) & Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get NeoGames alerts:

This table compares NeoGames and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames N/A N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming -35.04% -23.40% -16.12%

This table compares NeoGames and Enthusiast Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $49.20 million 24.27 $6.51 million $0.39 139.21 Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 7.36 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -22.83

NeoGames has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoGames, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeoGames and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential downside of 25.86%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 75.64%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than NeoGames.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGames beats Enthusiast Gaming on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.