Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.71% -47.35% Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.08) -10.93 Inhibrx $12.89 million 81.99 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -9.29

Inhibrx has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibrx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.60%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Inhibrx beats Rubius Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

