RFG Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RFG Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

