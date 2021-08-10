Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.36 ($134.55).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.00.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

