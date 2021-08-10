RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $263.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

