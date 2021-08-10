RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.51.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$23.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.82.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

