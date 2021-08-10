Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE:RBA opened at $59.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

