Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

