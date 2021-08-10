Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$74.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

