Rivetz Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $272,296.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

